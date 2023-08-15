A young learner driver has learnt a costly lesson after buying a new car and crashing it on the way home.
Bryce John Clarke, 20, pleaded guilty to multiple driving-related charges, including driving unaccompanied by a licensed driver, speeding, and drug driving, and appeared at the Launceston Magistrate Court on August 15.
Police prosecutors told the court that on January 24, 2023, at 5pm, Clarke drove a white Ford Falcon down Peel Street, South Launceston, "well above the speed limit".
The court heard that Clarke had revved the engine "excessively", mounted the footpath, popped a tyre, and crashed, all in the presence of police.
Police prosecutors said by the time the incident was over, the car "was no longer in a driveable condition".
Clarke told police he had just bought the car and was driving home when he crashed.
Police prosecutors said the vehicle was unregistered, and Clarke was driving unaccompanied on an L1 learner licence.
Clarke admitted to police that he had taken cannabis half an hour before the crash.
Police arrested Clarke and conducted a drug analysis test, which detected THC.
Defence lawyer Hannah Goss asked Magistrate Sharon Cure to consider Clarke's young age and reformation prospects when deliberating.
Mrs Cure said she would take his age and lack of relevant prior history into consideration.
"It's not great driving on your part, though, is it?" Mrs Cure said.
Mrs Cure convicted Clarke on all counts, fined him a total of $1394, and disqualified him from driving for five months.
"This is a considerably large fine for a young man in your circumstances," Mrs Cure said.
"I hope you learn from this, and I don't see you back here."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.