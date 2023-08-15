The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Bryce John Clarke convicted of multiple driving charges

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated August 16 2023 - 8:37am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A learner driver has learnt a costly lesson after buying a new car and crashing it on the way home. File picture
A learner driver has learnt a costly lesson after buying a new car and crashing it on the way home. File picture

A young learner driver has learnt a costly lesson after buying a new car and crashing it on the way home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.