A former beauty queen and Labor MP alleged to have punched her partner in the face and verbally abused him multiple times over a decade claims she is the victim of domestic violence.
Kathryn Isobel Hay, 47, a Labor member for Bass in Northern Tasmania between 2002 and 2006 and Miss Tasmania and Miss Australia 1999, appeared in the Launceston Magistrate Court on August 15.
She first appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court in March on one count of emotional abuse and intimidation by her former husband, Troy Shane Richardson.
It is alleged the offences took place between 2011 and February 2022.
Defence lawyer Marcia Edwards asked Magistrate Simon Brown to contest the mention date to October 17, calling the case complex and saying it required "certain evidence to be disclosed".
The court heard Hay allegedly made statements to the Department of Justice family violence co-ordination arm Safe at Home and Hobart Police.
Ms Edwards said many of the 46 particulars listed occurred over an 11-year spread and did not have "adequate time or date stamps".
Ms Edwards also asked Mr Brown to consider a closed court because of the sensitive nature of the evidence and "given the media interest, to say the least".
Mr Brown asked Ms Edwards whether time estimates would "hasten a resolution of the case", saying he would not issue a contest mention if the case had no prospect it would resolve.
Ms Edwards said the basis of a contest mention would strengthen Hay's case and hopefully lead to a resolution.
Mr Brown declined Hay a closed court but asked police prosecutors to serve her defence with relevant witness statements, time estimates, and statutory declarations by October 1, 2023, and adjourned the hearing until October 17.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
