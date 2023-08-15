The Examiner
Former Miss Australia Kathryn Isobel Hay fronts Launceston court

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated August 15 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:00pm
Kathryn Hay walking to the Launceston Magistrates Court in March 2023. File picture
A former beauty queen and Labor MP alleged to have punched her partner in the face and verbally abused him multiple times over a decade claims she is the victim of domestic violence.

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

