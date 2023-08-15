Lilydale's Trent Griggs and Meander Valley's Cleo Cresswell have taken out the NTFA division one seniors' goal-kicking awards.
With the home-and-away season coming to an end on Saturday, the pair sit atop the leaderboards with 71 and 34 goals respectively.
Old Launcestonians' Scott Churchill won the reserves with 57.
The Examiner will be running the leading goal-kickers from both competitions in Wednesday's newspaper for the rest of the season.
All information is from PlayHQ as of August 15.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
