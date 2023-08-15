The Examiner
Discussions with St Marys' sole doctor are 'ongoing'

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated August 15 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 10:32am
Health Minister Guy Barnett says discussions are being held with Dr Latt over continuing local medical services. File photo
Health Minister Guy Barnett has said alternatives are being explored to ensure the continuity of medical services at the St Marys Community Health Centre in case local practitioner Dr Cyril Latt chooses to stop offering services there.

