Health Minister Guy Barnett has said alternatives are being explored to ensure the continuity of medical services at the St Marys Community Health Centre in case local practitioner Dr Cyril Latt chooses to stop offering services there.
Mr Barnett responded to a question in parliament from Lyons independent MHA John Tucker on Tuesday, who asked whether he was acting on fears that medical services in the town could shut down.
Dr Latt, the area's sole doctor, last year asked for government assistance in his business in order to continue offering services there.
"It is important to my constituents that they be assured that a permanent doctor will be stationed in the area," Mr Tucker said on Tuesday.
"You must also realise that losing the doctor in the area will also potentially force the closure of the pharmacy.
"The situation with Dr Latt has grown exponentially and needs an answer now - can you guarantee that St Marys Hospital will not be closed?"
Mr Barnett said: "I can absolutely provide an assurance that the St Marys community will have access to ongoing health and medical services."
"My department is working hard on this matter to continue the operations of the St Marys General Practice."
The state government already provides financial resources to Dr Latt's practice to help him continue offering services at the hospital, Mr Barnett said.
"Last year, Dr Latt expressed the need for additional support, and over the last ten months, my department has been engaging with Dr Latt through the Department of Health to understand what further help can be provided [to him]," he said.
The government in June wrote to St Marys residents outlining the discussions with Dr Latt, and questioning what renumeration he needed to continue.
"It is not clear what Dr Latt requires to continue to provide the service at the St Marys Community Healthcare Centre," Mr Barnett said.
He suggested that the discussions with Dr Latt might not be successful and indicated the government is preparing for that possibility.
"This is why we are progressing options to ensure continuity at the Community Healthcare Centre regardless of Dr Latts' business decisions," Mr Barnett said.
"Whether Dr Latt chooses to be part of delivering these services is a matter for him."
Mr Tucker confirmed that he, Lyons federal MP Brian Mitchell and others would meet with Dr Latt in September to discuss options.
Dr Latt has worked as a GP in the region for 16 years and works in both his own practice and in the St Marys district hospital, covering over 1800 people.
Recently, his prompt medical care was credited with saving the life of a farmer that suffered a serious leg wound.
Last year, Break O'Day Council mayor Mick Tucker raised concerns to the government that the town could lose Dr Latt if more assistance was not provided.
Earlier this year, Labor leader Rebecca White said Dr Latt had been asked to sign another contract to continue working in St Marys, but there was doubt about whether he had been given the sufficient resources necessary.
"[There haven't been] very many answers from the government about how he will be supported with the resources that are necessary so that he can continue to deliver a safe service here in St Marys," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.