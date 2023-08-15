The Rolling Stones have a message for Launceston property owners who are selling up - you can't always get what you want.
New data from CoreLogic shows that vendor discounting - the difference between a property's original asking price and final sale price - is as high in Launceston as anywhere in regional Australia.
On average, sellers of units in Launceston and the North-East are being forced to drop their asking price by 6.2 per cent - the most in regional Australia - in order to secure a sale.
The figure for those selling houses is slightly lower (-4.7 per cent).
CoreLogic head of research Eliza Owen said the figures illustrated the disconnect between what sellers expect after the COVID property boom and what buyers can afford in the wake of ballooning interest rates.
"There's probably a little bit of a stalemate where buyers and renters are meeting their affordability ceilings as borrowing capacity is limited, but vendors would be expecting relatively large gains," Ms Owen said.
"I think that hasn't really been worked out in the market yet.
"It's one of the markets where I think vendors need to start adjusting their expectations to get a deal done."
Launceston units continue to sell faster than houses (42 days compared to 60), but unit prices are dropping as fast as anywhere in regional Australia.
After 10 years of growth in values, units and Launceston and North-East have dropped by 11.4 per cent in the past 12 months.
Only Tweed Heads (also a 11.4 per cent decline) has experienced a similar drop-off.
Ms Owen said the decline came in the context of huge gains - median unit prices have risen from $274,000 in 2018 to $415,000, and median values rose 65 per cent between July 2018 and July 2022.
"I think the market has just gotten to a point where it's responded to the higher interest rate environment," Ms Owen said.
"We're starting to see listings accumulate across Tasmania more broadly, which is also reflected in those longer selling times you're seeing in the Launceston North-East region.
"The market has kind of turned on its head on the back of an extremely large and sustained upswing in value and the higher interest settings."
House prices in Launceston and North-East have dropped 7.5 per cent in the past year, well-below Richmond Tweed's 20.4 per cent decline.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.