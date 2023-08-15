The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Launceston property sellers must adjust price expectations, expert says

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated August 15 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New units have gone up at the Big4 Holiday Park in Glen Dhu. Picture by Paul Scambler
New units have gone up at the Big4 Holiday Park in Glen Dhu. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Rolling Stones have a message for Launceston property owners who are selling up - you can't always get what you want.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.