The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston's Amanda Williams wins national recognition for work in disability employment

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated August 15 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Interact workforce partner Amanda Williams with the national award she won late last month. Picture by Hamish Geale
Interact workforce partner Amanda Williams with the national award she won late last month. Picture by Hamish Geale

A Launceston disability service worker has won national recognition for helping Northern Tasmanians thrive in the workplace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.