Ruby Parish is a prime example of the Matildas effect.
The 12-year-old enjoys playing soccer, was selected in an Australian futsal team to go to a tournament in Spain and savoured the chance to watch her favourite team on the biggest stage.
Ruby was already a locked-in fan even before watching Australia's opening Women's World Cup match against Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
"It was very loud and nerve-wracking," said the Riverside Olympic under-12s player about the 1-0 win secured by captain Steph Catley's penalty.
"After we scored we were defending for our lives but in the end it was really good to get the win. It was a really good atmosphere and we were right up the top of the stadium so could see the whole field."
Ruby even put a positive spin on missing out on seeing superstar Sam Kerr playing live.
"I think it was good that they were saving her for the finals," she said.
Ruby went to Sydney with a Tasmanian futsal team and was selected among an all-stars team to go to Spain along with her fellow Riverside Primary School Grade 6 pupil Layla Brewster.
Despite being unable to travel to the tournament, Ruby is in no doubt about her favourite sport.
"I love playing soccer," she added. "It's good because you make lots of friends with teammates from other schools and I think the Matildas will encourage lots of girls and boys - but especially girls - to keep playing and try and reach their dreams.
"It shows that it's not just boys that can do everything, girls can too."
