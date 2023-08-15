The Examiner
Tasmanian Premier against public holiday for World Cup win

Matt Maloney
Updated August 15 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 10:30am
Premier Jeremy Rockliff says he would support a Matildas World Cup win, but not a public holiday to celebrate it.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff says he would support a Matildas World Cup win, but not a public holiday to celebrate it.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff says the state government will not support the declaration of a nationwide public holiday should the Matildas win the World Cup final on Sunday.

