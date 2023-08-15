Premier Jeremy Rockliff says the state government will not support the declaration of a nationwide public holiday should the Matildas win the World Cup final on Sunday.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last week raised the prospect of a public holiday should the Matildas claim ultimate victory and said while it was ultimately up to the states and territories, he would personally push for it.
Mr Rockliff on Tuesday said he would lobby against an additional public holiday this year in the interests of Tasmanian businesses that would wear the costs.
"I will be the first to cheer on the Matildas along with every Tasmanian on Wednesday night," he said.
"But our small businesses should not have to lose trading, lose income and carry the cost of a public holiday.
"Our small businesses are the first to sponsor and support our grassroots and elite sports, and it's too much to expect them to shoulder this cost too."
Mr Rockliff said the government was mindful of the disruption a public holiday at short notice would cause schools and families.
Tasmanian Small Business Council Robert Mallett said a public holiday would be a "home goal".
In Tasmania alone, the wages bill for the day would be in the order of $83,000,000 with no return," he said.
"A very expensive day off. Hopefully the other Premiers will do the sums and now fall in line behind Premier Rockliffs lead and kill off the Prime Ministers foolish idea."
It appears through a post from the premier's Facebook page, however, that two of those closest to him were in opposition to his stance.
The post showed two messages from two of Mr Rockliff's daughters, objecting to his announcement.
"Safe to say I'm not the most popular member of the Rockliff family this morning," the post read.
Labor's Shane Broad said Tasmanians deserved a day to celebrate if the Matildas won the World Cup.
"So I suppose to misuse the words of Bob Hawke, any premier that doesn't grant a public holiday when the Matilda's win is a bum," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.