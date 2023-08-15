Australia is buzzing with anticipation ahead of the Matildas semi-final against England in the 2023 Women's World Cup.
If you're looking for somewhere to rally behind the girls then have no fear, UTAS stadium has you covered.
The announcement from Sport Minister Nic Street confirmed three locations are available throughout the state to watch the match on the big screen.
Fans can watch the match on Wednesday, August 16 at the following locations:
"What the Matildas are doing to grow the game and inspire the next generation is incredible and it has never been a more exciting time for Australian sport," Mr Street said.
"The live sites will begin streaming at 7pm so come and get your spot from 6pm.
"Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm so I encourage fans to head along and get behind our Matildas as they look to make it through to the World Cup final."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
