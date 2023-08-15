Why do negative campaigns always work?

IN AN educated country like ours, why is it that public debate on important issues invariably degenerates into so much negativism? In the last few decades negative campaigns have often led to electoral success tapping into the darker instincts of our national character. It is not surprising then that the public discourse related to the Voice referendum has seen naysayers peddling disinformation, absurd speculation, downright lies and generally creating a lot of noise. What is much of this other than thinly disguised racism? The slogan "If you don't know, vote no" is an appeal to the lazy and wilfully ignorant given the abundance of information that is readily available. A referendum defeat will be a reflection on the basic decency of our national character. How will a no vote advance the cause of us becoming a better, more inclusive country? An affirmative vote will enable indigenous communities to have a say in policies which affect them. This is a modest proposal which is in no way divisive.

