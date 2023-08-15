Why do negative campaigns always work?

IN AN educated country like ours, why is it that public debate on important issues invariably degenerates into so much negativism? In the last few decades negative campaigns have often led to electoral success tapping into the darker instincts of our national character. It is not surprising then that the public discourse related to the Voice referendum has seen naysayers peddling disinformation, absurd speculation, downright lies and generally creating a lot of noise. What is much of this other than thinly disguised racism? The slogan "If you don't know, vote no" is an appeal to the lazy and wilfully ignorant given the abundance of information that is readily available. A referendum defeat will be a reflection on the basic decency of our national character. How will a no vote advance the cause of us becoming a better, more inclusive country? An affirmative vote will enable indigenous communities to have a say in policies which affect them. This is a modest proposal which is in no way divisive.
Ralph Marshall, Launceston
I WAS very happy when I read the article about the Kings Brew cafe opening in Kings Meadows soon. Especially to hear the opening hours. There are not many cafes that open really early in the Launceston area, so I'd happily get a taxi from Prospect Vale to Kings Meadows to get a 5am yummy cup of brown goodness.
Debbie Hancock, Prospect Vale
AUSTRALIA rang with pride when we voted YES for our Indigenous people to vote in our democratic elections. We were threatened by the fear mongers after the Mabo decision that back yards would be stolen. It just didn't happen. Our First Nations people dearly want their children's health better serviced, domestic violence negated and to reduce the number of Indigenous youth in jails among other concerns that Close The Gap has not catered well for. Sourcing offered solutions for their problems from wide regional discussions amongst our own Indigenous peoples will be The Voice.
A YES vote for The Voice will prove Australia is still the nation of a fair go.
J. Breen, Newnham
CONGRATULATIONS to the team that presented Tasmania's Beaker Street Festival, including Board Chair, Dr Varuni Kulasekera, Director Margo Adler, Assistant Director Rosie Pidd, plus all the wonderful volunteers that made this year's festival such a success.
Some highlights were the free Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery Festival Hub, Tim Flannery and Robyn Williams at the Theatre Royal Hobart, Tegan Taylor presenting ABC Radio Nationals' Ockham's Razor Live at Willie Smith's Apple Shed, Grove and Tasmanian artist Julie Payne sketching an Orange-bellied parrot at Hadley's Hotel, Hobart - albeit stuffed (literally and figuratively), with connotations of a retrospective prop for a Monty Python sketch?
The small migratory bird flies from Tasmania's South West Wilderness area to Victoria's Werribee sewage ponds for winter - a probable scientific myth-buster?
One quote, truly a gem by Tim Flannery that still resonates and reverberates with me is "that science is based on calculated predictions" - a worthy nomination for thought of the day?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
I TURNED down the bass. I turned up the treble. I turned off the sound bar.
I adjusted the TV sound. No difference. I turned on the subtitles. I went to see Oppenheimer. Indecipherable. I came home and googled the last important line of the movie.
Thank you, Garry Linnell, it's not just me, I am not deaf. It appears American movies need subtitles.
John Brennan, Newstead
I DECLARE I am a NO voter, but respect all those who vote YES! I was disgusted to see where Qantas has controversially stepped into a subject that has never been so divisive in "In my opinion" in Australian history. This without question is not Qantas' place, disregarding the feelings of a large section of their passengers or for that matter any corporate entity. Sporting events, or teams like the Matilda's, most definitely. With such prominence this is as bad as support for any political party. After spending most of my working life in the airlines - 27 years - I am disappointed and disgusted that Qantas has chosen this path, and I truly feel many will be hesitant to travel with an airline that is strongly against their views. Support like this by a corporate company never ends well.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
