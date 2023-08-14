The Examiner
Nic Street cited his health in decision to quit key position

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated August 15 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:00am
More government instability: Nic Street resigns as house leader
Nic Street has resigned from his post as leader of the House of Assembly, but will stay on as a member of parliament and is to retain his ministerial portfolios, the government has confirmed.

