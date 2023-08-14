The Examiner
Fire crews attend scene of Arthur Street stove fire

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 15 2023 - 8:03am, first published 7:54am
Tasmania Fire Service crews are attending the scene of a Perth stove on fire. Picture by Paul Scambler
Crews from Launceston and Longford are currently in attendance at a stove on fire at Arthur Street, Perth, about 7am.

