Crews from Launceston and Longford are currently in attendance at a stove on fire at Arthur Street, Perth, about 7am.
On arrival, the fire on the stove was out, and crews have since isolated the power and are checking the roof spaces.
According to Tasmania Fire Service, nearly half of all residential fires start in the kitchen and it is recommended to install a fire extinguisher and fire blanket in the kitchen and know how to use them.
The Fire service also states to never use water to put out fat and oil fires as water can cause the fire to spread rapidly and cause horrific burns.
More to come.
