Photographer Paul Scambler went along to the DanceSport Tasmania Open Championship at the Silverdome last Saturday 12 August.
More than 500 competitors waltzed onto the dance floor to compete in the 13th championship.
Tuxedos with tails and colourful, flowing dresses were abound as competitors from ages four to 84 took the stage.
DanceSport organiser Andrew Palmer said the event was one of the biggest ballroom dance competitions in the country.
"It's probably classed as the largest boutique event, we've got couples from right across Australia, and couples from New Zealand, Iceland and China," Mr Palmer said.
For the unfamiliar, Mr Palmer said DanceSport is similar to Dancing with the Stars.
"Think men in tails, ladies in big beautiful ball gowns ... it's one of those things that you can have any ability and age but still be beautiful and graceful," Mr Palmer said.
