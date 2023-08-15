The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

DanceSport Tasmania

Paul Scambler
By Paul Scambler
August 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Photographer Paul Scambler went along to the DanceSport Tasmania Open Championship at the Silverdome last Saturday 12 August.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Scambler

Paul Scambler

photographer

Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.