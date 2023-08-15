A woman who tried to sneak a syringe filled with Methamphetamine into a Tasmanian prison has avoided further jail time.
Bianca Elizabeth Pyke, 31, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including unlawfully bringing "an unauthorised thing" into a prison, breaching a Family Violence Order, multiple counts of stealing, using a controlled drug, and possessing a controlled drug, and appeared at the Launceston Magistrates Court on August 14.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry told the court on May 3, 2023, police conducted a search of a Summerhill house when they found Pyke hiding behind a door in one of the bedrooms.
Mr Fawdry said as Pyke had been served a Family Violence Order on December 12, 2022, and was not meant to be at the address. She was arrested and taken into police custody.
While in custody, Pyke had "secreted" a syringe in prison filled with 1g of Methamphetamine.
The court also heard how Pyke entered Dan Murphy's Launceston, on May 12, 2023, placed a bottle of Midori alcohol under her top, and proceeded to leave without paying for it.
Then on May 16, Pyke entered Caseaway Launceston and concealed some Samsung earbuds in her clothing before leaving the store and did not attempt to pay for the item.
Police arrested Pyke for stealing on May 31 at Summerhill and, during a conducted search, found another syringe filled with Methamphetamine.
Pyke told police the syringe belonged to her and said she had used Methamphetamine by injecting the drug.
Pyke also told police she could not remember the alleged stealing episodes.
Pyke's defence counsel said the total amount stolen was a relatively low amount of $270 and considered it "a lower example of theft".
Her counsel said Pyke had remained in custody since May 31 and had experienced a "rough time in prison due to lockdowns and staffing issues".
The court heard that Pyke "intended to put the ordeal behind her and move on".
Magistrate Simon Brown said while he did take Pyke's guilty pleas, cooperation, and "frank admissions" into account, the offences warranted an "adequate penalty".
"You have many matters of dishonesty on your record which I must take into account," Mr Brown said.
Mr Brown convicted Pyke on all counts and sentenced her to 11 weeks imprisonment backdated to May 31.
