A shopfront once home to one of Kings Meadows favourite cafes will reopen this August as a new diner-style venue.
'Kings Brew' is set for grand opening on Monday, August 21, after months of renovations to its Hobart Road premises which once housed the beloved Peckish? Cafe.
The Pekish? - originally opened by the late and former Launceston mayor Tony Peck - was snatched up by its new owners after going on sale in 2022, when then-owner Steven Bulbrook retired.
The site was originally a home built in the late 1940s before becoming a shop as Kings Meadows' business district grew, then finally became The Pekish? in November of 1997 - as The Examiner reported it then: a "modern and cosmopolitan gourmet sandwich bar".
Now rebranded and refurbished as Kings Brew, with its name derived from the act of brewing coffee - the takeaway and dine-in cafe is part of the Pub Local Group Pty Ltd, a business which owns another venue near Hobart.
The group's operations manager, Shaunnah Leedham said Kings Brew would be for those who love "good coffee and good quality food".
"We pride ourselves on coffee - I drink coffee 20 times-a-day, so we wanted to match our own tastes," Ms Leedham said.
"Putting Tasmania on a plate is something we already do well, so we'd like to keep it that way with Kings Brew."
The venue will be open seven-days a week from 5.00am to 3.00pm, with parking via the Meadow Mews car park.
They hope to offer an evening dinner service and become fully licensed "when the weather warms up".
Ms Leedham said the business was extremely excited to be opening in mid-August and looked forward to providing something Kings Meadows was "sorely lacking".
"We're catering for early mornings because most things aren't open before five," she said.
"This way, we can serve the tradies in their early mornings and then build into the day with things like roasts and grab 'n' go."
Kings Brew on Hobart Road will open on Monday, August 21.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.