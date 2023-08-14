Sam Siggins achieved the unusual feat of producing a best-on-ground performance in a 10-goal loss to bounce back to the top of the State League player of the year standings.
The Lauderdale talisman - who starred in Tasmania's representative triumph over Queensland earlier this season - was pivotal in keeping his team in the wind-affected contest until the Northern Bombers ran away with it in a one-sided final term.
Siggins' three votes saw him regain ground on North opponent Ben Simpson with the pair now level on 18 - three clear of Kingborough's Jack Tomkinson, who did not poll in his team's win over Launceston.
Blade Sulzberger and Max Roney picked up the remaining votes for North at Lauderdale Oval as Connor Young, Heath Ollington and Theo Ives were all impressive in front of goal.
Despite missing captain Lochie Clifford and having Kieran Lovell as a late withdrawal, the ladder-leading Tigers still had too much growl for Mitch Thorp's Blues.
Eddie Cole, Elijah Reardon and Max Collidge shared the votes in a 27-point win as Jake Hinds, Dylan Riley, Sam Foley and Tom Beaumont were among Launceston's best.
The results set up a mouth-watering summit meeting between the top two on Saturday when North host Kingborough at UTAS Stadium.
The Northern rivals continue to dominate the league's goal-kicking with Bombers coach Brad Cox-Goodyer on 43, nine clear of Launceston's Jake Hinds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
