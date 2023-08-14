The Examiner
Lauderdale's Sam Siggins regains State League player of round lead

Rob Shaw
Updated August 14 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:30pm
Lauderdale's Sam Siggins had a big day against North Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler
Sam Siggins achieved the unusual feat of producing a best-on-ground performance in a 10-goal loss to bounce back to the top of the State League player of the year standings.

