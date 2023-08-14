The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Our Places

Launceston fences are being adorned with coloured ribbons to raise awareness of sexual abuse

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
August 15 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Loudfence coordinator Lawrence Donaldson ties a ribbon at the bridge to the Seaport in a show of support for survivors of child sexual abuse. Picture by Paul Scambler
Launceston Loudfence coordinator Lawrence Donaldson ties a ribbon at the bridge to the Seaport in a show of support for survivors of child sexual abuse. Picture by Paul Scambler

Several fences around Launceston are being adorned with colourful ribbons to call attention to child sexual abuse, however one has already been torn down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.