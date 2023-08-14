Several fences around Launceston are being adorned with colourful ribbons to call attention to child sexual abuse, however one has already been torn down.
Part of the Loudfence campaign, which was launched in Ballarat in 2015, Launceston coordinator Lawrence Donaldson said it was a "gentle" way of starting conversations about abuse.
Loudfences have been created at multiple sites including at the Launceston General Hospital and Riverbend Park.
The latter was established on Sunday, August 13 however by Monday the ribbons had been removed by unknown parties, something Mr Donaldson described as "reprehensible".
Mr Donaldson said each ribbon removed represented was akin to silencing a victim survivor.
"It is hugely dismaying to find that somebody has removed hundreds of ribbons, literally overnight," he said.
"That plays into people's concerns that this remains an unseemly matter for the community.
"I personally find it reprehensible because each ribbon you take down you are silencing a child and that's offensive beyond belief to a victim survivor."
The City of Launceston council, who manage Riverbend Park, did not remove the ribbons and mayor Matthew Garwood said the organisation had the council's "full support" and he would be "extremely disappointed" if it was deliberate.
Mr Donaldson said he did not speak for all victim survivors, however he and others sought to create a "positive" conversation around the matter that was still stigmatised.
He said despite some people claiming Launceston "wasn't ready" for such a conversation the campaign was happening in the right place at the right time.
Mr Donaldson said although he considered the hospital the local "epicentre" of abuse, it was likely that the problem plagued all levels of society based on campaign-related conversations.
"As a victim survivor myself and only recently coming to terms with it, I felt that I had a role to play as a community advocate," Mr Donaldson said.
"It's the gentlest way to actually help people have a conversation around it. It's not threatening and I'm constantly surprised with just the beauty that people associate with the fence.
"Some people have taken some sense of healing away from the experience and the moment. Having said that, in putting up the ribbons, the number of people who've disclosed to me their abuse is frightening."
The timing of the campaign was chosen to coincide with the release of the final report of the Commission of Inquiry into child sexual abuse in Tasmania's institutions.
This set to be handed to the Governor on August 31, who will legally review the document before its tabling in parliament on September 28.
Mr Donaldson said he was one of many advocates that were concerned key information in the document would be censored during this process - to the detriment of the campaign against child sexual abuse.
"We see this as a once in a generation opportunity to protect children, going forward," he said.
"It's certainly an opportunity that cannot be squandered."
Residents are invited to add their own ribbons to the fences to show their "true colours" and support the campaign.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
