Launceston Airport recently heralded a rebound to pre-pandemic passenger numbers, and with that, news came a hint that more planes may be taking to Tasmanian skies.
The airport is currently serviced by Qantas Group, which includes Jetstar, Virgin Airlines and Sharp Airlines, however, airport chief executive Shane O'Hare said there were discussions taking place with newcomers Bonza and Rex.
Bonza does not currently fly to Tasmania, while Rex operates services to Hobart, Burnie and Devonport.
Mr O'Hare said discussions with potential operators were always taking place, and although these were not finalised announcements were expected in the next few months.
"Rex is serving Tasmania now to three destinations and Bonza are also looking at potential further growth opportunities," Mr O'Hare said.
"We're in continual discussions with Rex, Bonza, and even Qantas Group and Virgin Group on expanded networks.
"We do expect some announcements over the next few months from all airline groups on their plans for what we call the northern winter schedule."
