The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Launceston Airport in 'continual discussions' with airline operators

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
August 14 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Qantas and Virgin could soon have competition at Launceston Airport. Picture by Paul Scambler
Qantas and Virgin could soon have competition at Launceston Airport. Picture by Paul Scambler

Launceston Airport recently heralded a rebound to pre-pandemic passenger numbers, and with that, news came a hint that more planes may be taking to Tasmanian skies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.