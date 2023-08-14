The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Junior Sport

Perth's Seth Donaldson prepares for Taekwondo national titles

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
August 15 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Perth's Seth Donaldson is in the midst of a rapid rise in the sport of taekwondo as he prepares for a trip to his home town's namesake in Western Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.