Perth's Seth Donaldson is in the midst of a rapid rise in the sport of taekwondo as he prepares for a trip to his home town's namesake in Western Australia.
The 12-year-old started the sport around five years ago, but only began competing in 2020.
However, the Perth Primary School grade six student has found immediate success at events like the Gold Coast Open and national championships, managing to pick up at least half a dozen medals across two disciplines, most of which are gold.
The Hoju Martial Arts student has also been rising through the ranks of belt colours in the discipline of sparring, starting at yellow and then blue, he is currently a red belt, but has higher honours in mind.
"He'll go for his black belt and then he will start competing at a black-belt level," Donaldson's mother Belinda said.
In sparring, Donaldson's aim is to score points by landing kicks on the opponent's guards which are located on their body and head, with the best over three rounds declared the winner.
"The other discipline that he does with taekwondo is poomsae, which is technical performance, and his aim for that is to compete in worlds and maybe Olympics in the future, but in the next two years it's probably just to get that black belt and start competing in those really high level competitions," Belinda said.
Competing under his master Joshua Warren, Donaldson also helps teach younger and newer taekwondo participants as he assists in classes, building up leadership skills in the process.
Belinda said that was one of the aspects which "keeps him coming back to taekwondo".
"He can see himself progressing, he started at one point where where there was a major learning curve and over time he's been able to see himself progress through the sport," she said.
With progression showing no signs of slowing down, the Perth product could expect to see plenty more medals around his neck as he builds towards his Olympic dream.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
