Launceston flight enthusiasts will hear the intrepid history of Tasmania's pilots in the second installment of the In The Air aviation seminar, hosted by the Tasmanian Aviation Historical Society (TAHS).
Held at Launceston Church Grammar School, students will also have a chance to hear about the legacy their school holds in pioneering Australian aviation.
TAHS convenor Paul Richards said Launceston had a legacy of famous aviators many didn't know about.
"A lot of people don't realize that the Australian aviation industry started in Launceston, like a lot of other things in the history of Australia," Mr Richards said.
It's a fitting lesson for students to learn at Launceston Church Grammar, where many pioneering pilots graduated from.
A few of those alumni include co-founder of Qantas Sir Wilmot Hudson Fysh, and the inventor of the first flight data recorder known as the 'black box', David Warren.
Two Grammar students also went on to be Spitfire pilots in World War II, with one who became a squadron leader.
Mr Richards said they were fortunate the majority of those who pioneered the aviation industry were from Launceston.
"I think the schools recognised that over the last few years and with the establishment of the [Launceston Church Grammar] Aviation Center, there's a lot of encouragement because there are so many careers within aviation," Mr Richards said.
A number of mentors will be present to speak about their careers in the air, from commercial to rescue sectors.
As part of the vocational session, Mr Richards invited six Grammar alumni who are involved in the aviation industry.
"The majority of them are pilots, there's one paramedic amongst them... they'll be talking about their careers in aviation as to stimulate the students who may be interested in taking on an aviation career; it's a very important aspect of the seminar," Mr Richards said.
Alongside talks, the Royal Flying Doctor Services' training simulator will be on site for students to explore, and students will even get to see a helicopter land right on their oval.
In The Air starts September 8 at Launceston Church Grammars' auditorium, with registrations available by emailing info@tahs.org.au.
Duncan Bailey
