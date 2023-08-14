The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

In The Air seminar pays tribute to pioneering Launceston pilots

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
August 15 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Aviation Historical Society convenor Paul Richards with a copy of Flypast: A record of Aviation in Australia. Picture Duncan Bailey
Tasmanian Aviation Historical Society convenor Paul Richards with a copy of Flypast: A record of Aviation in Australia. Picture Duncan Bailey

Launceston flight enthusiasts will hear the intrepid history of Tasmania's pilots in the second installment of the In The Air aviation seminar, hosted by the Tasmanian Aviation Historical Society (TAHS).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.