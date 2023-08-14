Three Tasmanians played their part in assuring the Kookaburras will feature at next year's Olympic Games.
The Australian men's hockey team are the first outside the host nation to qualify for Paris after winning the third and final match of the Oceania Cup, 3-1 against New Zealand.
After the first two matches produced a win each, the Kookaburras survived a hotly-contested challenge from the Black Sticks in the Whangarei decider to maintain their record of winning every edition of the Oceania Cup.
In his 30th international appearance, Hobart's Jack Welch scored the sealer following first-quarter goals from Ky Willott and Jeremy Hayward.
The 25-year-old striker played alongside his DiamondBacks teammate Josh Beltz while North West Grads' four-time Olympian Eddie Ockenden, 36, extended his record number of international appearances to 426.
Beltz, 27, had clocked up his 100-game milestone earlier in the series.
"It's a really special thing," admitted the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist.
"You don't really count caps while you're playing, but to the people around you - my fiancé Hilary and my family - I think it's really important for those guys to be acknowledged and their role in my journey so far so I'm very proud to represent them.
"We know New Zealand are a quality side and knew they would keep coming at us."
The Hockeyroos also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games by winning their series.
Sam Fox and Cam Ivory had a frustrating time representing Launceston Mountain Bike Club on the global stage.
Tasmania's two mountain bike representatives at the inaugural all-in cycling world championships in Scotland faced additional hurdles on the eight-lap race at Glentress.
Starting well back on the grid, reigning national champion Fox began to pick his way through the 98-strong field before a crash saw him plummet back down.
"Just washed out on an off-camber root, twisted the bars, got a flat and then took a while to get going again," he said after crossing the line in 75th place.
Fox is confident of improvement ahead of the rest of the world cup series as he chases more ranking points to be in a better starting position at next year's world titles.
Ivory also tried to mount a chase in a bid to improve his plate number having avoided an early crash along the start-finish straight.
"Felt like I had a good first lap, but after that I just couldn't hold that intensity and it was full gas from the start," he said.
Ivory was removed from the race with two laps to go under the 80 per cent rule which left him in 78th position overall.
Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) took the rainbow jersey ahead of New Zealand's Sam Gaze and Switzerland's 10-time world champion Nino Schurter.
Georgia Baker, Josh Duffy, Felicity Wilson-Haffenden and Hamish McKenzie also represented Tasmania at the titles.
Esk Valley Orienteering Club's Thorlene Egerton and Christine Brown took out the women's super veteran title at the 24-hour World Rogaining Championships.
Held in dry, hot conditions in the Californian area of Lake Tahoe better known for its skiing and mountain biking, the event provided a superb challenge for competitors in the long-distance version of orienteering.
"The steep hills were covered by a substantial track network and careful planning was required to ensure that points could be maximised and climb minimised," Brown said.
Having teamed up with American Shari Hymes to win in the Czech Republic in 2022, Egerton was determined to retain her title with clubmate and experienced rogainer Brown.
The tough conditions saw the lead change several times as teams navigated through the night and there was nothing between them at the end.
The two leading teams recorded the same number of points but Egerton and Brown finished in an earlier time and were crowned the champions.
The Tasmanian twosome's performance also placed them second in the younger age category of veteran women.
The next World Rogaining Championships are scheduled to be held in Quintanar de la Sierra, Spain, in 2025.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
