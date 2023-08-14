The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Opposition claims government dragged feet on donations law

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated August 14 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Jeremy Rockliff was under fire for prioritising legislation linked to the Hobart stadium project over political donations reform this week. Photo by Ben Seeder
Premier Jeremy Rockliff was under fire for prioritising legislation linked to the Hobart stadium project over political donations reform this week. Photo by Ben Seeder

The government's Project of State Significance Amendment Bill will be debated in the Legislative Council this week, but much-delayed political donations reform will have to wait a bit longer, according to Premier Jeremy Rockliff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.