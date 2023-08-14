The government's Project of State Significance Amendment Bill will be debated in the Legislative Council this week, but much-delayed political donations reform will have to wait a bit longer, according to Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
The projects bill, which will help the government progress its Macquarie Point stadium project, passed the lower house last week, but faces challenges from independents and Labor in the upper chamber.
Opposition parties and independents were dismayed that Premier Jeremy Rockliff left out mention of reform to political donations on this week's Legislative Council agenda.
The Donations Reform Bill passed through the House of Assembly last November, but it has sat dormant in the Legislative Council since then as the government prioritised other legislation.
That delay has prompted both Labor and independents to accuse the government of stalling over the bill, which would require all political donations of more than $5000 received by a candidate or political party be disclosed within seven days during an election campaign.
Tasmania is the only state without such legislation on the books.
Mr Rockliff confirmed that legislators in the upper chamber would be briefed on the donations bill this week, and a spokesperson confirmed that it was due to be debated "some time in the Spring session" of the Legislative Council.
Independent Nelson MLC Meg Webb said the government has been stalling on donations reform for five years.
"This is a commitment made over five years ago and two premiers back with Will Hodgman," she said.
"The bill has been sitting there for the better part of this year.
"It's ready to be dealt with by our chamber, and it's up to the government of the day in terms of the order that they might bring bills on for debate," Ms Webb said.
"I guess they've prioritised putting through other bills this year."
One of the bills taking a higher priority was the Project of State Significance Amendment Bill, which would require the stadium project - and other projects of state significance - to return to the state parliament for final approval after other approvals processes.
"It's a very positive step forward in terms of securing huge investment in the Macquarie Point stadium and associated infrastructure precinct plan and indeed securing the 19th AFL licence," he said.
The government rushed the Bill through the House of Assembly last week, after concern about the level of disclosure on the stadium project was cited as among the reasons for the defection of two of its members earlier this year.
Labor justice spokeswoman Ella Haddad on Sunday said the donations Bill should have been first on the government's order of business for the Legislative Council, but instead was relegated to last on the list.
She said the opposition would move to amend the donation disclosure threshold to $1000, as a $5000 threshold was considered too high.
Tasmania currently has the worst electoral donation rules in the country, she said.
"The fact that the Liberals have stalled debate on their own legislation shows their lack of commitment to their own promise to fix these broken laws and their dishonesty with the Tasmanian public," Ms Haddad said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.