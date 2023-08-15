A University of Tasmania fire science expert said it's "game on" for Tasmania if an abnormally hot summer is experienced in the Southern Hemisphere.
Professor of pyrogeography and fire science David Bowman said Australia, and other "fire prone countries", needed to re-think fire management practices.
"For a long time, we have relied primarily on prescribed burning to reduce the fuel load for bushfires, but this is less effective in hotter and drier conditions, like those we will experience more frequently due to climate change," Dr Bowman said.
"It might not be so apparent in the northeast, but I was just in the Mersey [River] this past weekend and it's pretty shocking to see the rainforests struggling."
"It's true we're getting rain, but the sort of rain we're getting is very concentrated... we've had incredibly high temperatures so it's not going to take much to kick.
"If we get an abnormally hot summer then buckle up, because it's going to be intense."
He said Tasmanians were starting to "wrap their heads around fires", but should be well informed on what to do in a bushfire situation.
"There's been a lot of fire in the past 20 years... you go for a drive pretty much anywhere in the state, you'll drive through sections of bushland that have burnt," he said.
"It comes back to community preparation, people need to be thinking more about fire than they are."
Prescribed burns are a common method to reduce fuel loads for bushfires, however Dr Bowman said it was less effective in hotter and drier conditions.
"The problem with prescribed burning is you can't get up close and personal in amongst urban environments," Dr Bowman said.
"Under these drought conditions that we're seeing, the fuel elements are a lot drier, so when you do a prescribed burn things that you wouldn't think would burn will burn, particularly logs."
Tasmania Fire Service acting director for community fire safety Chris Collins said after a warmer than usual winter, and with abundant fuel loads across Tasmania, everyone should start preparing now for this bushfire season.
"Abundant fuel growth from successive wet (La Nina) years, coupled with forecast below average rainfall is likely to see a more active and earlier bushfire season than recent years, particularly across areas of eastern Tasmania," Mr Collins said.
He said the fuel reduction program aimed to strategically reduce the bushfire threat in areas of greatest risk, to provide the most protection to Tasmanian communities.
"The program is nation leading in that it is 'tenure blind' and works across both public and private land and adopts a strategic risk-based approach to fuel reduction," Mr Collins said.
"Since the Fuel Reduction Program commenced, modelling shows that relative bushfire risk to Tasmanian communities has been reduced by approximately 25 per cent."
Mr Collins said whilst fuel reduction was a key element, it was not a "silver bullet."
"Bushfire risk reduction is a shared responsibility, which means property and landowners also need to do their part," he said.
"Importantly, anyone living or working in or near the bush should be across what to do to prepare and respond to bushfires, and with more than 90 per cent of Tasmania classified as bushfire-prone, this is most places and most people."
