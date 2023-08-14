The Breath of Fresh Air (BOFA) Film Festival is celebrating a master stroke from its organisers as they announce the festival will screen an Australian premiere directed by the writer of Ratatoullie.
BOFA will screen The Inventor, a part stop-motion and part two-dimensional animated film, at Village Cinemas on September 3 in an Australian premiere as part of the festival.
The feature film follows a later-life Leonardo da Vinci and stars British actor Stephen Fry alongside Daisy Ridley of Star Wars fame.
Written and directed by Jim Capobianco - an Academy Award-nominated screenwriter with credits for Ratatouille and The Lion King - The Inventor celebrates the Renaissance painter's amazing innovations and eventful life.
BOFA is Tasmania's premier film festival and will hit screens across Launceston in early September with its place-based program at some of the city's unique destinations, from dAdA mUse to Village Cinemas.
The festival's director, Owen Tilbury, said being able to screen such a high-calibre film for the first time in the country was a major coup for BOFA.
"It is not often that we beat the bigger festivals to get an Australian premier, but that's what we've done with The Inventor," Mr Tilbury said.
The film had its world premiere in an official competition at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 12 and is bound for The United States on September 15.
The Inventor focuses on a later-life, mature Leonardo played by Fry - one looking to uncover the answer to the ultimate question: the meaning of life.
Capobianco has a clear infatuation with the artistic and engineering maestro: he wrote and directed a 2009 animated short about Da Vinci's experiments in flight called Leonardo.
The "insatiably curious and headstrong inventor" has left Italy to join the French court, where he can experiment freely, inventing flying contraptions, incredible machines, and study the human body.
Joined by the audacious princess Marguerite de Nevarre - voiced by Ridley - Leonardo heads on an adventure for meaning.
Mr Tilbury said the animated feature film will screen at Village Cinemas at 10.30am a "perfect spot for kids, adults, families, animators and invention nuts to celebrate Leonardo and BOFA's good fortune".
The Tasmanian Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival will run Friday, September 1, to Sunday, September 3. For a full list of films, tickets and events , visit breath-of-fresh-air.com.au
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
