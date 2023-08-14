So it turns out soccer is played in Australia, who knew?
Furthermore, it transpires that women also play professional sport here.
And perhaps the most obvious revelation prompted by the Matildas' World Cup success is that, given the chance, the Australian sporting public are happy to get behind them.
For all the blanket coverage and prime-time showcasing that men's sport receives in this country, it was the national women's soccer team that achieved Australia's biggest TV audience since Cathy Freeman - another pivotal moment in the nation's female sporting history.
An audience of 6.2 million spectators tuned in to Saturday's quarter-final against France, eclipsing anything that the likes of Cadel Evans, John Aloisi, Steve Smith or Lleyton Hewitt could muster.
It is certainly intriguing to ponder why this sport, this team and particularly this gender has so captivated a nation.
Global sporting success is nothing new to Australia. The country has won world titles in such team sports as cricket (all three formats), rugby (union and league), and basketball and just last week added its latest netball world cup.
But just reaching the penultimate hurdle in the soccer equivalent has already eclipsed all that.
Maybe there's something to this 'world game' claim after all.
However, there is another pastime that Aussies, and particularly their politicians and administrators, do even better.
If bandwagon-jumping was a sport, Australia wouldn't have to rely on penalty shootouts to prove its global quality.
Anthony Albanese has been sporting a Matildas scarf as proudly as John Howard used to wear his green and gold tracksuit despite both - and many more Prime Ministers aside - overseeing an underfunding of soccer so criminal that Football Australia this week seized its moment in the spotlight to lobby for a long-overdue $500 million.
Former Matildas goalkeeper Melissa Barbieri dealt with the hypocrisy as efficiently as she dealt with any opposition striker.
Responding to suggestions that Australians might be treated to a public holiday should the Matildas win the World Cup on home soil, Barbieri cut through the spin and straight to the chase.
"Albanese keeps talking about this freaking public holiday - how about you just f***king fund our sport properly," she wrote on Twitter, albeit without the asterisks.
The same goes for the Tasmanian government which is prioritising a third elite footy oval despite the state being as far removed from a satisfactory rectangular stadium as a Megan Rapinoe penalty is from its target.
And then there's the AFL which for generations has fought to keep the sport that must be called soccer in its (penalty) box but suddenly wants to join in the fun by showing Matildas games as on-screen "curtain-raisers" ahead of live footy games.
The policy had mixed results. Before the Western Derby at Optus Stadium, even players involved in pre-match warm-ups could be seen celebrating successful penalty conversions.
Meanwhile, when coverage was cut on the big screens at the MCG, fans that had paid for seats to Carlton versus Melbourne left them en masse to continue watching on the many smaller screens throughout the concourse.
By next week all of this will be irrelevant. The tournament will be over and, whether the Matildas finished first, second, third or fourth, they will have achieved unprecedented viewing figures, recognition and adoration but probably another four years of playing second fiddle to 15th-versus-18th AFL fixtures.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
