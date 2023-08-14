Launceston's Magistrates Court may be out of work if we all had a good friend called "Alex" to keep us out of trouble, which was supposedly the case for a Deloraine man.
Damian Maxwell Riley, 39, pleaded guilty to common assault, driving while disqualified, and breaching a Police Family Violence Order and appeared at the Launceston Magistrates Court on August 14.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry told the court of an incident on April 29, 2022, after 6pm, when Riley had consumed "around five beers" at the Deloraine Hotel with his partner.
Mr Fawdry said after leaving the hotel, Riley continued to drink solo at his Deloraine home while his partner went to bed.
The court heard Riley become irate, shouting and swearing in the kitchen when his partner came and told him to shut up.
When Riley heard this, he grabbed his partner's face, scratching her with his nails.
His partner then told Riley to leave, at which point Riley grabbed his partner's car keys.
Mr Fawdry said Riley's partner told him to put the keys down as they did not belong to him when Riley hit his partner in the face with the keys, leaving a cut on her forehead.
Following the altercation, Riley's partner contacted the police.
Police arrested Riley on April 30, 2022, charged him with assault and driving while disqualified, and issued him a Family Violence Order.
Riley denied the incident ever took place, saying, "he was picked up by a good friend called Alex at 11.30pm from the Deloraine Hotel".
Mr Fawdry said on May 23, 2022, Riley breached the Family Violence Order after he was apprehended by police at his partner's residence.
Riley told police he "simply wanted to talk to her after work".
Riley's defence counsel said since the incident, Riley has "tempered his alcohol use" and called the two incidents isolated.
The court heard Riley and his partner have resumed their relationship and plan on living together again, "hoping to put this incident behind them".
Magistrate Simon Brown said even with his partner's consent and encouragement he should not have breached his Family Violence Order.
"Your record indicates you have relevant prior offences and can be considered 'poor'," Mr Brown said.
"Family violence offences, while common, are serious offences that are not tolerated, particularly when they happen time and time again. Family Violence Orders must be obeyed.
"There is no place whatsoever for violence in a relationship."
Mr Brown said while he understood alcohol played a role in the offence, he said a "mature adult offender should know better".
Mr Brown convicted Riley of all charges and sentenced him to eight weeks imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months.
Riley was also sentenced to a Community Corrections Order, operational for 12 months.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
