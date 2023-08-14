I would like to take this opportunity to respond to comments made by Ann Blake (Examiner Letters to the Editor, August 9) regarding her view on Council's role in tackling homelessness across the city.
Firstly, I thank Ann for her thoughts and for the opportunity to continue the conversation and awareness around homelessness, but I'm certainly not being flippant when I say that homelessness is an extremely complex issue that governments across the world are constantly grappling with.
Like many regional centres, Launceston has experienced significant population growth over the past few years and inevitably this has caused some significant and serious growing pains in our community.
I am incredibly proud of the role the City of Launceston plays in responding, particularly to the current housing shortage.
To assure you, Council, alongside many government and industry stakeholders, is working tirelessly both on the facilitation of new housing developments as well as the release of land for new homes, and importantly, co-ordinating assistance to those who have been impacted by the current housing shortage.
As a minimum, Council is providing someone sleeping rough with access to basic human rights such as toilets and a warm shower. This is incredibly important, as is treating those people with dignity and respect at all times.
The Council regularly advocates and engages with, and supports the State Government with regards to its planning for land supply as well as the delivery of its ambitious social housing program, assisted by an excellent relationship with Homes Tasmania, and we are actively collaborating on the facilitation of new affordable housing within Launceston.
It must be stressed, however, that under the recently implemented Statewide Planning Scheme, Tasmanian councils have no mechanism to influence the economic choices of private development and in terms of the regulatory requirements of Council when acting as the planning authority - I can say that our organisation consistently meets and exceeds its statutory responsibility to assess development applications within the timeline stated in the Act.
I sincerely recognise the importance of this to our community and this Council will continue to play an active role in facilitating in this space.
Finally, I would encourage anyone and everyone who has ideas, queries and concerns to reach out. It's together with our service providers, professionals, volunteers, community and who knows, perhaps those profiting in the 10's of billions of dollars, who as a collective can make a difference.
Matthew Garwood, Mayor, City of Launceston.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.