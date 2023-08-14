How can elderly pensioners afford the cost?

TOO many accidents are caused by excessive speed. Yet the Transport Department is promoting it. After suffering a stroke years ago I recovered completely and passed standard medical tests to drive. I had to take a driving test with an occupational therapist and failed. One of the reasons was driving 40 in 50 km speed limit. My explanation of being blinded by low, bright sun and people around I considered it safe speed. I requested personal contact to discuss her report to point out what I believed was wrong. All appeals were rejected by correspondence, personal contact rejected. I was a number. Face to face they would have to listen to me but why talk to a number? I have been driving in Tasmania for over 50 years without an accident nor paying a fine. For 12 months driving on a provisional licence I had no problem. None of this was considered. I know I would continue to drive safely but have no chance to appeal. Even the Ombudsman only suggested an appeal to the Magistrate. How can old pensioners afford the cost? But who should care about a "silly old bugger" as Bob Hawke famously called an old man who disagreed with him?