How can elderly pensioners afford the cost?

TOO many accidents are caused by excessive speed. Yet the Transport Department is promoting it. After suffering a stroke years ago I recovered completely and passed standard medical tests to drive. I had to take a driving test with an occupational therapist and failed. One of the reasons was driving 40 in 50 km speed limit. My explanation of being blinded by low, bright sun and people around I considered it safe speed. I requested personal contact to discuss her report to point out what I believed was wrong. All appeals were rejected by correspondence, personal contact rejected. I was a number. Face to face they would have to listen to me but why talk to a number? I have been driving in Tasmania for over 50 years without an accident nor paying a fine. For 12 months driving on a provisional licence I had no problem. None of this was considered. I know I would continue to drive safely but have no chance to appeal. Even the Ombudsman only suggested an appeal to the Magistrate. How can old pensioners afford the cost? But who should care about a "silly old bugger" as Bob Hawke famously called an old man who disagreed with him?
Vlastislav Skvaril, Burnie
THE misinformation and naivety about the Uluru Statement as evidenced by the letter from Carol Saltmarsh (The Examiner, August 13, "Reading the Fine Print") continues to astound. The authors of the Statement have been on television this week confirming that it is a single page, not 26 pages as many, including Ms Saltmarsh contends. The other 25 pages are, in effect, background notes demonstrating how the Statement was arrived at. I worked for 15 years in Federal and State (Victorian) politics, mainly for the Liberal and National Parties as a Chief of Staff, Media Adviser and Consultant. Peta Credlin (Sky commentator) is a former Media Adviser to PM Tony Abbott so she does not exactly have an unbiased view. I urge anyone entering this debate to at least get their facts right, be informed not blinded by ill informed and biassed views.
Russ Street, Ulverstone
OVER a period of eight months I have dealt with the Dorset Council regarding a shed built by my neighbour 1.5 metres over the height he had questionable planning for at Bridport. He was always confident he would get Retrospective Planning (i.e. build what you like then get planning) and he got it, which apparently is a habit with the Dorset Council! So my faith was restored in government and procedure when I read of Dorset Councils suspension subject to enquiry. I'm only sorry it came after the decision was made that my neighbour could keep his eyesore of a shed! Then in The Examiner (August 9) I read the Dorset Mayor's comments calling Dorset ratepayers "anti council bloody sooks" and the Minister of local government Nic Street, "dumb". Your comments, Greg Howard says just what you think of the people you work for, the ratepayers and of a man who obviously does not like to be questioned. My comment to you Mr. Howard is no one is above being held accountable including you!
Janice Watkins, Youngtown
MATILDA Cortnee Vine has now superseded former Socceroo John Aloisi's famous shootout goal to progress Australian football to the next level on the world stage.
Congratulations to the entire Matildas team (including coaches and support staff), especially Alanna Kennedy for her defiant defence, the grace and poise of new "Princess Mary" (Fowler), the omnipresent menace of Sam Kerr, and for the "game of life" by goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold against France in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter final last Saturday evening.
Thank you to both Les Bleues and Matildas for demonstrating the wonderful exhilaration, angst and unpredictability of the world game!
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
