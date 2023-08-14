A man who pleaded guilty to punching a football opponent in a behind-the-play incident in 2021 received a suspended jail sentence when he appeared in the Supreme Court in Launceston.
Roland Matthew Proud, 36, pleaded guilty to assaulting Joshua Baker at Ulverstone on August 7, 2021.
The court heard Proud was playing for Sheffield against Turners Beach when he grabbed Mr Baker's guernsey and gave it a pull.
Mr Baker responded by nudging Proud in the back with his elbow.
The pair remonstrated, and Proud attempted to headbutt him, but Mr Baker dodged. Shortly after, Proud punched Mr Baker in the right eye knocking him to the ground.
He left the field and was taken to the North West Regional Hospital. Mr Hills said he suffered a two centimetres laceration to the eye and a fracture to the right eye socket.
Proud told police he didn't recall the incident and did not know Mr Baker. He had a relevant prior conviction for doing an act intended to cause grievous bodily harm in alcohol-fuelled violence in 2005.
The court heard that Mr Baker ceased playing football due to the incident.
Defence lawyer Patrick O' Halloran said Proud was a drug addict who was using ice, alcohol, and cannabis heavily at the time of the game.
He said it had affected emotional regulation and sleeping patterns.
"It was a single punch, and there was no lawful justification," he said.
"There was jostling behind the play, and this happened behind the play."
Justice Robert Pearce said there was no suggestion that Proud was under the influence at the time of the incident.
He said punches behind play were criminal acts, and those who committed such acts needed to understand they risked criminal sanction.
Justice Pearce sentenced Prod to eight months in jail but wholly suspended the term on the condition that he commit no imprisonable offence for two years.
He ordered that Proud come under the supervision of a probation officer for two years.
He said references [provided to the court showed Proud was capable of being a responsible member of the community when not using drugs or alcohol.
