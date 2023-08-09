House of the Week | Living in luxury in the hub of inner-city

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Nestled in the heart of Launceston, the luxurious inner-city apartment at 7/41 York Street is a true gem that exudes elegance and sophistication.
Neil Hawkins of Harcourts Launceston said, "from the moment you step inside, it becomes apparent that no expense has been spared in creating this remarkable living space."
The five bedroom apartment is a sprawling 355 square-metres, thoughtfully designed with a focus on quality craftsmanship. Throughout the space, you'll find extensive timberwork, including the exquisite Birdseye Huon Pine, adding a touch of natural beauty and warmth to the surroundings.
One of the standout features of this apartment is the seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living. An inviting indoor-outdoor BBQ area awaits, providing the perfect setting for entertaining guests or simply enjoying a quiet evening meal.
"Step out onto the balcony, and you'll be greeted by breathtaking city views, creating an ambience that is both tranquil and vibrant," Neil said.
The kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring top-of-the-line appliances and a spacious butler's pantry that offers ample storage. The open-plan living area is designed to maximise both space and light, where you can enjoy unobstructed views of the city lights.
Neil said, "the north-facing orientation ensures that the apartment is bathed in natural sunlight throughout the day, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere."
A separate theatre room beckons for cosy movie nights, while a dedicated study area provides a quiet sanctuary for work or hobbies. The bedrooms in this apartment are nothing short of grand. Each bedroom is spacious, with three of the bedrooms complete with their own ensuite and robes.
Convenience and security are also taken into consideration, as the apartment provides undercover parking for residents. To top it all off, this apartment is available with carefully selected furniture pieces included, offering a turnkey solution for those seeking a fully furnished living space.
Imagine the pleasure of living in the city, with your own private haven to enjoy. Everything you need and desire is within reach, from the vibrant city life to the serene comforts of this remarkable apartment.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.