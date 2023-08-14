Netball Tasmania and the State Government have confirmed that Launceston's Silverdome was considered for one of Australia's upcoming netball Tests with South Africa.
It comes following the announcement on Friday that Hobart's MyState Bank Arena was to host two matches in the Diamonds' three-Test series with the other to be played in Cairns.
Minister for Stadia and Events Nic Street said the stadium was already in use during the available time-frame.
"The Silverdome was considered for either one of the two Diamonds matches in Tasmania, but the facility was already booked by Basketball Tasmania for their Regional Primary School Basketball Championships," he said.
"We always need to balance elite and community sport and given the pre-existing booking, it would have been unconscionable to prevent young Tasmanians from playing their championships."
Netball Tasmania chief executive Mitch Coulson added that extra travel commitments also hindered the chances of hosting a match in Northern Tasmania.
"We also looked at the travel, they're coming down from Cairns into Tassie for these two games and so how do you juggle the travel around and unfortunately it just wasn't workable. But it was most certainly given very, very serious consideration," he said.
While those North of the state's capital will have to travel to see the reigning world cup winners, Coulson revealed there would be events happening in Launceston during the side's visit.
"We will most definitely be prioritising community outreach activations where we're getting a number of the Diamonds players out into the community and I can tell you now that Launceston and the North will most definitely feature as part of that," he said.
Street also said that fans in the North would have the option of assisted travel should they buy a ticket to one of the matches.
"I understand Netball Tasmania and Netball Australia are looking at transport options to ensure Northern netball fans don't miss the Diamonds' matches."
With the announcement of the international fixtures coming on the heels of Netball Tasmania's decision to not bid for Super Netball's eighth licence, Coulson said the sporting body was working actively toward furthering its involvement with the league.
"To secure these Diamonds Test matches is big for Tasmania and we're looking forward to hopefully filling out the stadium and also showing Netball Australia when we bring some of the Diamonds players into the different community areas of Tasmania, for them to see first-hand the passion and the investment in this game," he said.
"To be honest, yes, we do see this as a key event on the journey towards [Super Netball] so we want to see this as a bit of a proof of concept to Netball Australia that the passion, the hunger, the appetite for elite netball is here."
While Coulson said expansion will have to wait a while as Super Netball fills out its replacement eighth team, he expected the conversation with Netball Australia to continue.
"We'll keep putting our best foot forward and I would expect in the next year or two, we'll probably get a bit more clarity around the timeframe for expansion because I know that that's on their agenda," he said.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
