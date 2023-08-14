The Examiner
State Government considered Silverdome for Australia netball Test

By Ben Hann
August 14 2023 - 3:30pm
Netball Tasmania and the State Government have confirmed that Launceston's Silverdome was considered for one of Australia's upcoming netball Tests with South Africa.

