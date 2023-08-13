Classy sprinter Raider's Guide is bound for a tilt at nationals glory in a fortnight's time following a brilliant victory in the $10,260 Tasmanian Sprint Championship Final at Mowbray.
The Gary Fahey-trained son of Zambora Brockie and Sacred Shadow will head to The Meadows on Saturday, August 26, in contesting the $136,750 Group 1 National Sprint Championship Final over 525 metres.
From box 7 in the Tasmanian Sprint qualifier, Raider's Guide ($1.55 fav) began best, paving the way for a handy break to lead by the first turn with Black Tsunami producing pace in chasing after the leader.
Raider's Guide was soon clear down the back straight on his way to score a 4-1/4 length victory, registering his 13th career win from 32 starts, with Black Tsunami and Nitro Harvey in the minor placings running 29.32 seconds.
Part owner Greg Fahey was beyond proud by the top performance of Raider's Guide to claim the sprint title.
"Raider's Guide is beginning a lot better right at this moment - you can't fault him," Greg Fahey said.
"He is not blessed with early speed; however, he still does everything right and to record four straight circle wins heading to a circle track (The Meadows) for the Group 1 National Sprint does give you the confidence."
For Gary and Greg, this will be the third time they had a representative in the National Sprint Championship.
In 1983 it was at Harold Park with Young O'Reilly up against Winifred Bale, 32 years later at Wentworth Park the Fahey family represented Tasmania with Breaker's Tip in 2015, finishing down the track to Fernando Bale.
"Carol (Martin - Gary Fahey's daughter) will head over with Raider's Guide to trial at The Meadows this Saturday night, then both of them will travel back again over at least a day before the final," Greg said.
"I've been told The Meadows is a spacious track and should suit our bloke - hopefully we can draw the inside.
"We are all very proud to represent our state in such an iconic race, everyone talks about Busy Vintage's win for Tasmania and that was almost 40 years ago; everybody is always trying to get a dog that is competitive.
"I don't think Raider's Guide is outclassed in the race; he just needs a good position in the race with plenty of luck - it's a great field and Postman Pat (Victoria sprint winner) is clearly the standout dog in the race."
Fast Minardi will represent Tasmania in the Group 1 National Distance Championship following a great victory in the Tasmanian Distance Championship for owner Ross Freeman and trainer Paul Hili.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.