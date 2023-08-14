The first step in a 10-year plan to revitalise Launceston's airport is weeks away from completion. and new routes could be launched by the year's end.
The expanded check-in hall and security screening point are set to open on August 29, which will double the size of the facility.
Launceston Airport Corporation chief executive officer Shane O'Hare the airport was well on its way to becoming the leading airport in regional Australia.
"This gives us significant growth for the terminal and will also provide a first-class, leading-edge facility for our travellers coming through the airport," he said.
"It's part of a total terminal redevelopment over the next five years or so.
"This will ensure that the complete terminal precinct is redeveloped to ensure that we're ready for the surge of growth that we're expecting for both domestic and international tourism."
Passenger numbers through the airport are expected to double in the coming years and these have reached a major milestone.
A total of 1.29 million passengers passed through the airport in the 2022-23 financial year, representing a 165 per cent year-on-year increase.
Monthly passenger totals approached pre-pandemic levels, with the May 2023 figure at 99 per cent of the corresponding month in 2019, which Mr O'Hare said coincided with Tourism Tasmania's offseason campaign.
This was good news for Northern Tasmania, as it translated into money spent at local businesses.
"Launceston airport is obviously the key hub for the north of Tasmania," Mr O'Hare said.
"Every passenger that comes here represents strong economic growth for the state.
"We've seen the passenger numbers and tourism numbers surge back with up to $3.8 billion worth of tourism spent here in the state alone for the last financial year."
