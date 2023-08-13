Launceston United have managed a 3-2 win at Birch Avenue against bottom-placed Taroona in the NPL Tasmania Women's Super League.
The home side got off to the better start as Adilat Otto finished a tap-in after Angelique Ikeda beat the keeper to the ball before sending a cross in.
But the Pirates responded promptly as Jessie Williams guided the ball in from outside the box to make it 1-1.
No more goals were added in the first 45 minutes, but Williams' play was causing plenty of trouble for United.
Once again though, it was Nick Rawlinson's side who jumped out of the blocks as Otto doubled her tally just four minutes into the second half.
Ava Farquhar set up the goal with a through-ball, before Otto's shot from the edge of the box bounced in front of the keeper who could only palm it to the roof of the net.
The match appeared to be settled in the 80th minute thanks to some silky skills from Ikeda.
Reacting to a save, the assister-turned-scorer lobbed the Pirates' shot-stopper to give United a two-goal buffer with 10 minutes to play.
However, just five minutes later Williams demonstrated her class once again for Taroona as she beat Jazlin Venn to the ball before calmly rolling it home into the bottom corner.
With the Pirates unable to make substitutes, United were able to hold on as they secured their eighth win of the season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.