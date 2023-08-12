An established early intervention initiative that builds the emotional literacy and wellbeing of primary school children is going digital.
For the past seven years, the City Mission's INSIDE OUT 4 KIDS program has been offered in schools across Northern Tasmania with the aim of helping children develop healthy coping strategies for change, grief and worry.
Now, due to high demand for the program, a suite of online high-quality training modules has been created to upskill teachers and education professionals.
The online portal offers four self-paced courses including primary emotional literacy development, early childhood emotional literacy development, change, grief and loss, and understanding worry.
Launceston City Mission operations manager Fiona Auton said the online platform was designed for those who work with primary aged school children.
"Young Australians are increasingly facing mental health challenges, with the rate of psychological distress rising from 18.6 per cent in 2012 to 26.6 per cent in 2020," said Mrs Auton.
"Our training allows people working in schools to have a better understanding of general emotional literacy skill development and provides games, activities, and worksheets to use with children.
"This learning platform is for professionals such as teachers, teachers' aides, nurses, social workers, and chaplains
"We have always offered face-to-face training for schools and their staff, but we know some people need the flexibility of online learning.
"This will ensure that no matter how remotely you are working, you can access excellent professional development."
Mrs Auton said the program had helped more than 3000 Tasmanian children and she hoped offering the program online would make it even more accessible.
"Our team will continue to support as many children as we can, however, investing in online training will pay long term dividends, for the children, schools and communities we can't reach," said Mrs Auton.
