The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hawthorn grab unlikely win over Western Bulldogs in Launceston

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated August 13 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawthorn's Jai Newcombe was in exceptional form during his side's win against Western Bulldogs. Picture by Paul Scambler
Hawthorn's Jai Newcombe was in exceptional form during his side's win against Western Bulldogs. Picture by Paul Scambler

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell praised Jai Newcombe's performance in his 50th match which led Hawthorn to a stunning 9.13 (67) to 9.10 (64) win against Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.