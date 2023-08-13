The Tasmanian community celebrated emergency services workers with a themed Hawthorn home game against the Western Bulldogs in Launceston on Sunday.
Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Minister Felix Ellis said the themed match was a great opportunity to recognise the police, fire, ambulance, and SES personnel who work and volunteer every day to keep our community safe.
"They're always there when we need them," Mr Ellis said.
"Whether it's police, fire, SES, or ambulance, they step up, often running towards danger when others are running away from it."
Mr Ellis said the inaugural Tasmania Emergency Services match was held for the first time in August last year to thank and celebrate emergency services personnel on a national stage.
"Our emergency services attending today's game will join a guard of honour as Hawthorn enters the ground, as well as a half-time lap of honour around the stadium," he said.
"I hope the sound of the cheering crowds makes each of our emergency services in Tasmania know how appreciated they are."
Tasmania Police deputy commissioner Jonathon Higgins said he encouraged people to learn more about a career in emergency services.
"I'd encourage anyone who wants a rewarding career or volunteer experience to join one of these fantastic services so you can help in the community as well," he said.
"We're always after more recruits. If you join, you will become part of a huge community of thousands of like-minded people in Tasmania."
Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) acting chief officer Jeremy Smith said it was important to recognise all emergency services workers.
"Whether they're from TFS, police, SES, or Ambulance Tasmania, it's a great opportunity to recognise our wonderful volunteers," he said.
Following last year's Tasmania Emergency Services match, Tasmanian Fire Service employees criticised Mr Ellis for excluding career firefighters.
This year, both career and volunteer Tasmanian Fire Service employees were invited to the themed match.
"We're thrilled to be able to thank and celebrate each and every one of our emergency services personnel on a national stage," Mr Ellis said.
