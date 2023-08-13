Mole Creek may trade in its reputation as a major honey producer for a new set of literary credentials after becoming the setting of a recently published crime novel.
The new fiction thriller, Mole Creek - released in early August by Sydney-based author James Dunbar - borrows its name and setting from the small town west of Launceston.
The novel follows the aftermath of retired police officer and Vietnam veteran Pete McAuslan's suicide and his journalist grandson Xander's investigation into the death's strange circumstances.
A Scottish expatriate writer and journalist who has lived in Sydney for decades, Dunbar wrote Mole Creek after being inspired by a Tasmanian holiday.
"I was immediately taken with the place," Dunbar said.
"I could see the scenes in my head in the national parks near Walls of Jerusalem, which is obviously such a brilliant place, and in the caves; of which one of my characters says, 'you have to visit once'.
"I was spoilt for choice, really - I had to do it."
The writer has previously released a number of what he calls crime caper novels as well as two true-crime memoirs under a pen name, Jimmy Thomson, and several books on Australian army engineers during the Vietnam War.
Mole Creek, published by Echo, is a novel steeped in espionage, politics and history, and sends its protagonist Xander on a path of trip-wires which uncover a truth hidden for more than fifty years.
His latest novel sets large swaths of its story in the tiny Tassie town and its surroundings, but spreads across the globe before returning back to Mole Creek for its action crescendo.
Dunbar arrived in Launceston last weekend to sign copies of his novel at Petrarch's Books before travelling to the place which inspired him.
"I'm hoping they, [the people of Mole Creek] will be happy with how I've portrayed them and their home," he said.
"One of my ambitions is to walk into a cafe or a pub that I've described in the novel and see somebody sitting there reading it."
Mole Creek is part of the new class of recent memory Australian thrillers - often dubbed outback noir, and what Dunbar calls "red-dust crime" - but differentiates itself by using Tasmania as its settings, not unlike the television series Bay of Fires and Deadloch.
"Tasmania is so evocative with its dark, wintery hills and it also has that mysterious, built-in history as a penal colony," Dunbar said.
"It's sort of a perfect setting for a crime thriller."
James Dunbar's Mole Creek ($29.95, Echo Publishing) is available from Petrarch's Books, Launceston.
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
