The government has been pushed by Labor to bring on its electoral donation reform bill for debate in the upper house when parliament returns this week.
The bill was tabled in the lower house 14 months ago and passed through the chamber in November.
Under the legislation, all political donations over $5000 received by a candidate or political party must be disclosed within seven days during an election campaign.
Outside of a campaign, donations over this amount must be disclosed every six months.
The bill provides for reimbursements of election spending for candidates who get more than 4 per cent of primary vote in a lower house election at $6 per vote.
Labor's justice spokeswoman Ella Haddad on Sunday said Tasmania had the worst electoral donation rules in the country.
"And it means that Tasmanian voters are in the dark in knowing what they deserve to know, which is who donates, how much gets donated and how much are people spending on their election campaigns," she said.
Ms Haddad said Labor would move to amend the donation disclosure threshold to $1000 as a $5000 threshold was considered too high.
Government minister Felix Ellis said it was expected the Legislative Council would have the opportunity to scrutinise the bill before the end of the year.
"We're looking forward to passing it because ultimately we want to make sure that we have transparency as part of our processes," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.