The Tenants Union of Tasmania's principal solicitor Ben Bartl hopes this week's National Cabinet will lead to better regulation of rent increases and the end of no-cause evictions.
Mr Bartl said some reasons for eviction were warranted but landlords were using the end of lease as an excuse.
"If a property is going to be sold or there are significant renovations going on at the property or if it is a change of use - these are real reasons for eviction," he said.
"But there is a real concern in Tasmania and most other jurisdictions that tenants can be evicted because of no other reason than the end of lease.
"We say that tenants should be able to put pictures on walls or an older person should be able to put a handrail in the shower or next to the toilet rather than have to ask the landlord.
"Most jurisdictions have that in place or are moving to that approach.
"Landlords are able to hide behind these reasons because they can evict tenants when the lease runs out."
"Earlier this year, the ABS said that median rent in Tasmania had increased by 44 per cent in the past five years, which is the highest increase in Australia," he said.
"Where there is a lack of supply, rents are increasing year-on-year by 10 per cent and this unreasonable when wages are not increasing by the same amount."
Housing Minister Nic Street ruled out rent caps or freezes.
"Our government wants markets to be competitive and healthy to encourage private investment and keep prices fair," he said.
"A cap or freeze on rents is likely to have the perverse impact of making tenure less secure for tenants.
"In the event a landlord needs to increase their rent, they would only be able to do this by terminating the agreement with the existing tenants and finding new tenants.
"The Rockliff Liberal government is open to exploring new ways of addressing rental affordability, but they need to be solutions that deliver real improvements and not create more problems than they fix."
Despite the need for action, Mr Bartl said he was encouraged by the Tasmanian government's housing strategy.
"The Tasmanian government is committing to a housing strategy and we are encouraged they are moving towards a review of the Residential Tenancy Act," he said.
"We say it is overdue because we have fallen behind most other Australian states and territories."
Rodney Woods
