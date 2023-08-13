The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Alleged stabbing on King Island being investigated by police

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated August 13 2023 - 11:03am, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating an alleged stabbing.
Police are investigating an alleged stabbing.

A man was allegedly stabbed on King Island overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.