The Examiner
Home/Comment/National Opinion
Comment

COMMENT: Antarctic division's frozen budget a serious concern

By Jacqui Lambie, Jacqui Lambie Network Senator for Tasmania
August 13 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Jacqui Lambie. Picture file
Senator Jacqui Lambie. Picture file

Two weeks ago, Australia's Antarctic Division, based in Hobart, told staff it "can't afford all current positions" because it has to find $25 million in savings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.