Two weeks ago, Australia's Antarctic Division, based in Hobart, told staff it "can't afford all current positions" because it has to find $25 million in savings.
Basically, the feds froze their budget and scientists are worried this will mean important Antarctic research is at risk. This seems like a pretty silly time to make budgets cuts, there is worrying new evidence that the Antarctic sea ice isn't re-freezing.
Tasmania has a proud history in Antarctica that dates back to 1773. What's more, we are respected around the world as a centre of excellence for Antarctic and ocean research.
Taking any money out of the Australia Antarctic Division is beyond stupid, it's irresponsible.
And I have another worry - a big worry. This funding cut sends a message to China that we are taking our eye off the ball.
Since China signed the Antarctic Treaty in 1983 - it has massively expanded its footprint. They have also joined with Russia, more than once, to block more protection for fisheries in Antarctica. Protections that were backed in by all other countries with a presence in Antarctica.
China already has four research bases there and now they're building a fifth one.
Experts say this new facility will have a satellite ground station, which will give the Chinese military the ability to hack into the satellite communication of other countries.
According to a new report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a US think tank, when it's finished it could eavesdrop on the governments of Australia and New Zealand.
And the Labor government is cutting funding to our Antarctic division?
Seriously? It reminds me of when the Turnbull Liberal government team leased the port of Darwin to China for 99 years. We don't get our hands back on our port until the next century - November 15, 2114.
Just before last year's election a Chinese intelligence ship was tracked off Australia's west coast within 50 nautical miles of a sensitive defence facility - with this satellite station in Antarctica, they may not need to bother with a ship.
The federal Labor government needs to get serious about China's expansion in Antarctica. They are a real threat and if they have the capability to spy on us that is a worry for all Australians.
