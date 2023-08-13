False "facts" pushed about the Voice via mail

IT WAS good to see the images from the Garma Festival over the last few days conveying the spirit of openness and fair mindedness.
However, I had a pamphlet on the Voice in my letterbox yesterday that was deliberately pushing false facts about the voice.
How can any Australian be so mean, denying the most marginalised section of our society a say in affairs that impact on them?
The do-gooders in public offices have made decisions on indigenous issues at great cost to the taxpayers for far too long.
They never worked.
Why not affording the indigenous people the right to have a say for themselves?
It might get all of us somewhere.
The whole issue is so easy.
We, the voters, say yes in the referendum and then the parliament, that is the elected representatives of all of us, will make the decisions how the Voice will be implemented.
Ute Mueller, Lapoinya.
IN RECENT days, as Premier Rockliff and Energy Minister Barnett are forced to admit the Marinus Project looks dead in the water, they have both referred to "the deal" which was made between Victoria, Tasmania, and the Commonwealth on October 19 last year.
The details of "the deal" - which hinges on the 80 per cent of borrowings needed to augment the 20 per cent promised by the three parties - have never been put on the table.
It's time federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen and local promoter Guy Barnett stopped horsing about and told Tasmanians just what their financial exposure to the Bass Strait cable will be, calculated on its last cost estimate of $3.8 billion.
Why not get it over with quickly rather than wait for the inevitable coercion by independents John Tucker and Lara Alexander.
Or will this project be the catalyst for an early election, with the stadium finances a mere cake-walk by comparison?
Greg Pullen, Miena.
Matilda Cortnee Vine has now superseded former Socceroo John Aloisis famous shootout goal to progress Australian football to the next level on the world stage.
Congratulations to the entire Matilda team, including coaches and support staff, and especially Alanna Kennedy for her defiant defence, the grace and poise of new Princess Mary Fowler, the omnipresent menace of Sam Kerr, and for the game of life by goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold against France in the 2023 FIFA Womens World Cup quarter final last Saturday evening.
Thank you to both Les Bleues and Matildas for demonstrating the wonderful exhilaration, angst and unpredictability of the world game.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea.
As chair of the Australia-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group, I recently organised a screening in parliament of the documentary film Masha and Valentyna.
This film tells the story of two Ukrainian women who fled to Poland at the beginning of Russia's illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine. I congratulate the director, Simon Target, on creating such a powerful film.
It is a compelling insight into the daily struggles of Ukrainians, and I encourage all Australians to watch it to broaden their understanding of the hardships Ukrainians are going through on a daily basis.
Masha and Valentyna can be streamed free via SBS on Demand.
Senator Catryna Bilyk, Labor senator for Tasmania
