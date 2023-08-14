The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Council

St Thomas More's Catholic School sign to stay after application approved

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
August 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new sign outside St Thomas More's Catholic School attracted ire from neighbours. Picture by Paul Scambler
A new sign outside St Thomas More's Catholic School attracted ire from neighbours. Picture by Paul Scambler

An electronic sign that attracted ire from Newstead residents will now be subject to several conditions after City of Launceston councillors approved a retrospective development application.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.