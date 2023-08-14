An electronic sign that attracted ire from Newstead residents will now be subject to several conditions after City of Launceston councillors approved a retrospective development application.
The sign, built at St Thomas More's Catholic School, features two LED screens and was the subject of an environmental protection notice issued by the council due to its brightness - particularly at night.
Principal Casimir Douglas said the sign was a means to connect parents and the wider community "more deeply and personally" with what was happening at the school.
"We can all acknowledge the dramatic impact that COVID-19 had on the mental health and learning of our students," Mr Douglas said.
"Perhaps the effect that we're seeing most pronounced now is the engagement of the broader community with our school and with our parents.
"This is symptomatic of ... our focus on engaging with the broader community to make them aware of what's happening in the life of our school and connecting them more deeply and personally with their child's education."
Neighbouring residents did engage with the sign, however this was in the form of representations against the development application.
These claimed the sign was "unreasonable" as a means of communication, too bright, detrimental to the heritage significance of the street and in violation of several planning rules.
Council officers said the sign met performance criteria or satisfied relevant planning rules, that the street was not listed as part of a heritage precinct and illuminated signs were common at schools.
Councillor Andrea Dawkins noted the list of issues submitted to the council was "probably one of the deepest and broadest" against a sign.
Cr Dawkins said although they were common, retrospective development applications were not the council's preferred way of handling things as it meant any issues had to be considered in-situ.
"We don't like seeing retrospective applications," she said.
"We would prefer people go through a process where they understand what their obligations are under the act and then come to the council with plans."
Councillor Danny Gibson said this should be a learning opportunity for those involved and admonished the signage providers for not informing the school of their obligations.
"Hopefully to our signage providers in the city, of which there are many, today is taken as a learning opportunity," Cr Gibson said.
"When a great deal of money is spent by applicants, they expect probity and ensuring the service that they're receiving is transparent, and indeed that where a DA is required to be lodged, that the company would inform them."
The application was approved unanimously and the sign will now have its hours of operation restricted to 7am to 6pm on weekdays and its content can only be changed twice per day.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
