Baptist upset Penguins in tight battle

Burnie Baptist are shaping to be a dangerous outfit in finals, defeated second-placed Queechy Penguins 3-2.
It was a battle between Lachie Murfett and his former coach Khan Riley early on, as both scored twice in the first half before Tyson Johnson's third-quarter goal sealed the win.
Baptist captain Jake Wolfe led from the front, while Riley was Queechy's strongest.
Kurt Budgeon shone for South Launceston as they defeated Launceston City 7-1 in the other top-four battle of the day. He scored four and earned their three votes as the Suns piled on six unanswered goals after Duncan Honey equalised at 1-1. City coach Jayden Pearson was resolute in defence.
Smithton kept their finals hopes alive with a 5-3 win over Tamar Churinga as Jacob Thrower scored two goals. Leaders stepped up for both clubs as Saints coach John Innes-Smith and Lions skipper Rohan John were strong for their teams.
Despite a lopsided penalty-corner count, West Devonport and City Marians split the points with a 2-2 draw as Isac McLeod and Anthony King scored for West and Alexander Walter and Aiden Jones scored for City.
West Devonport strengthened their grip on third place in a 4-0 win over City Marians. The game was in the balance at the main break with the score 1-0 before the Dragons, led by two-goal and three-vote skipper Sarah Gray saw off their rivals. Sam Harper impressed in defeat for City, while Abbie Murfet also scored and was strong for West.
Smithton won their second game of the season by defeating Tamar Churinga 3-1.
Piper Emmerton's two goals were the difference, while Tamar young gun Michaela Swindells scored her first at the GNL level.
Ash Demarco scored the sole two goals while sister Kaylee starred in South Launceston's 3-0 win over South Burnie. Ella Lamprey and Mel Scolyer were strong in defeat.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
