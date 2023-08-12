Devonport have recorded a 1-0 win against Launceston City in the Buckby Motors Cup on Saturday as they move ever closer to retaining the NPL Tasmania title.
Playing at Prospect Park, the hosts managed to keep Roberto Garrido and co at bay for the first half, but the Spanish import delivered for the Strikers as he converted a penalty in the 57th minute.
Round 17 was no easier for Riverside Olympic who went down to second-placed Glenorchy 3-0.
The Knights managed to grab an early lead via a successful spot-kick from Eli Luttmer in the ninth minute and would ensure they went into half-time 2-0 up thanks to Jaxon Richardson's 29th minute goal.
The Northern outfit made plenty of changes in the second half, but they were not enough to turn the tide as Moses Khasif made it 3-0 in the 72nd.
Launceston United had a difficult day out at Darcy Street as they went down to South Hobart 7-0.
The hosts added three goals in the first half including two from Iskander Van Doorne and the other from Jayden Fidra, while four more were added in the second half.
There was a 10-goal shootout at NTCA Ground in the women's Northern Championship as Northern Rangers proved to strong for Riverside Olympic.
An early double for Abigail Chugg gave Rangers a dream start, before Charley Read brought one back.
From there, it was all Moana Chamberlin as she found the back of the net five times. Meg Connolly provided a consolation brace for the visitors.
Rangers coach Jo Haezenbrouck was pleased with her side's performance.
"We started with a very high intensity which resulted in two early goals followed by a 5-2 half-time score," she said.
"In the second half [Georgina Perkins] made some crucial saves but Moana was unstoppable today and extended the lead."
Elsewhere, Launceston United beat Somerset 3-1 and Launceston City defeated Devonport 3-0.
In the men's competition, Launceston City went down 1-0 to Devonport, Northern Rangers crushed Riverside 9-0 while Somerset hit double figures, beating City 10-2.
On Friday night, South Hobart were crowned Women's Super League champions after they cruised past Kingborough 5-0. Launceston United play on Sunday.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
