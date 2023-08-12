St Pats have proved too strong in Perth in a match affected by a strong southerly in the first half, with scores finishing 18.12 (120) to 6.6 (42).
Kicking against the wind, the Saints managed to outscore the Magpies in the first term three goals to two as they entered the second with an eight-point lead.
"I was probably more impressed by the first quarter because we were able to kick goals into [the wind] and stop their momentum in that first quarter," Saints coach Jake Laskey said.
"That set us up for that second quarter because before half-time that breeze was strong and we were just able to make the most of it where they probably didn't play as well as they would have liked early on."
Perth held up initially in the second quarter, but the floodgates opened with 12 minutes remaining as St Pats piled on five goals in as many minutes, later adding an seventh for the term shortly before the main break to give themselves a 45-point lead.
The Magpies fired up in the third term and neither side gave an inch as the contest turned into a fiery one, with melees often popping up.
As for the scoring, St Pats continued to have the better of it but Perth steadied the ship.
"The scoreboard probably didn't indicate how the game was played, the score blew out, but Perth had some really good passages of play," Laskey said.
"We were able to shut down some of them and then get the footy back on our terms so it was a good hit out and to Perth's credit they are a super intense side, they brought the heat early."
The reigning premiers had eight separate goal-kickers by game's end with Bradley Dodds and Brayden Claridge contributing five and four respectively.
Alongside the goal-kickers Jordan Tepper, Jake Kilby, Callum Harrison and Jake King were the Saints' best contributors.
Laskey spoke glowingly of Kilby following the match.
"He's a massive player for us and is probably one that we take for granted a bit," he said.
"Anyone that's got someone six foot that can jump and that's built like he is, is massive for us."
Elsewhere, Lilydale led at every change against Evandale to win comfortably at home, scores finishing 13.16 (94) to 5.4 (34).
Trent Griggs ended with five majors to his name, while Louis Venn, Logan Reynolds, Shaun Avent, Thane Bardenhagen, Billy Tuckerman, and Jake O'Loughlin were the Demons' best.
Old Launcestonians were unable to pull off a miracle and climb into fourth spot, but won convincingly nonetheless 12.21 (93) to 4.1 (25) against East Coast.
Matthew Spohn, Alex Downie, Mitchell Cheesman, Will Archer, Jack Wise and Andrew James were most productive for OLs.
Bridport have finished their return season on a high after they despatched UTAS 15.7 (97) to 4.7 (31).
Eleven of the Seagulls' 15 majors were from Will McBride and Matthew Taylor, who contributed seven and four respectively.
Besides McBride, Cody Kerrison, Hayden Tyson, Joseph Robinson, Christian Barnes and Barry Carr were best for Bridport.
Old Scotch completed their undefeated regular season in Westbury, defeating Meander Valley 15.23 (113) to 5.3 (33).
Matthew Duggan, Fletcher Seymour, Dougal Morrison, Connor Bryant, Max Schulze and Timothy Walker were the Thistles' best.
With finals beginning next week, Evandale, Bridport, East Coast, UTAS and Meander Valley have all played their last match for the season.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
