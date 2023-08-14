John (Jacko) Hurst spent most of his life serving his community and keeping Tasmania's North-East safe.
Mr Hurst was a highly respected, valued, and dedicated volunteer fire brigade member, having served in the Pipers River Fire Brigade for more than 50 years.
In 2005, when the new Pipers River Station was officially opened, Mr Hurst received the Anniversary of National Service Medal presented by Michael Ferguson.
The Anniversary of National Service 1951-1972 Medal is a commemorative medal awarded to Australians for their service in post-war national service schemes. It was awarded to Mr Hurst in recognition of his distinguished service to the brigade.
In 2009, Mr Hurst was made a life member of the brigade.
The Pipers River Fire Brigade announced the passing of Mr Hurst on its Facebook page.
"We are profoundly saddened by his passing," it said.
"John played an integral part in mentoring many of us and making the brigade what it is today.
"His contributions, spanning more than fifty years, have been instrumental in shaping the brigade into what it is today.
"He was a mentor and a friend.
"We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude for his service and friendship.
"John, you may have left us, but you will forever remain a treasured member of the Pipers River Fire Brigade."
George Town Council general manager Shane Power said Mr Hurst served as a devoted councillor from 1986 to 1994 and then again from 1995 to 1997.
"John is fondly remembered and respected for his dedication to the municipality of George Town serving as a well-respected councillor," Mr Power said.
"With deepest sympathy to his family from the mayor, councillors, management, and staff at the George Town Council."
Mr Hurst is also remembered as a life member, a beloved trainer, and an under-12 coach of the Hillwood Sharks Football Club, having been involved with the club for over 40 years.
Mr Hurst is survived by his loving wife Judy and their children Kathy, Richard, Nigel, Dale, Adrian, and grandchildren.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.