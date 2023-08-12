More than 500 competitors from across Australia and the globe hit the Silverdome on Saturday for the annual Tasmania Open Dancesport Championship.
From swing, to waltz, to cha cha cha, dancers of all ages were dressed to the nines to show off their disciplines.
Event organiser Andrew Palmer said the Tasmania Open was one of the biggest ballroom dance competitions in the country.
"It's probably classed as the largest boutique event, we've got couples from right across Australia, and couples from New Zealand, Iceland and China," Mr Palmer said.
"We've got judges that have flown in from every single state in the country and competitors aged from four right through to 84.
"It's basically a celebration of everything that is DanceSport."
Mr Palmer said to understand DanceSport, think of Dancing with the Stars.
"Think men in tails, ladies in big beautiful ball gowns ... it's one of those things that you can have any ability and age but still be beautiful and graceful," Mr Palmer said.
He said the Tasmanian Open was the highest standard of DanceSport in the country.
"This is our 13th year and I love bringing ballroom dancing to Tasmanians ... I love bringing the very best couples for our own Tasmanian couples to compete against the very best and challenge them to do their best."
Launceston competitor Bella Gerke said she enjoyed competing against people from all around the country.
"It's a very friendly environment, even the competitors you don't know well are so just so friendly and relaxed," Ms Gerke said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
